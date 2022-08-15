Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 896 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NEE opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

