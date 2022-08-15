Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Down 6.6%

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Novonix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a current ratio of 54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35.

Get Novonix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novonix during the second quarter worth $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix in the second quarter valued at about $402,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.