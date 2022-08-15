Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.1 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NTR opened at $92.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

