Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $1,454,000.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,004,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,520,943.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 28th, Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $5,726,000.00.
Oak Street Health Stock Down 3.8 %
Oak Street Health stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,395. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 3.04. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
