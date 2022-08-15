Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $1.95 on Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00008094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.10 million and $26.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00253163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,365 coins and its circulating supply is 563,049 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

