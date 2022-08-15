ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Position Boosted by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.46. 212,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

