OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Update

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 68.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

