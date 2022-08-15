Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and $430,547.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,026.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.62 or 0.07806572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00170548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00252028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00684627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00567395 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005398 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,504,597 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

