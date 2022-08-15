Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. 203,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,053. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 68.2% in the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 296,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

