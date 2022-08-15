Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.
Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. 203,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,053. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
