Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Sells $583,765.32 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $583,765.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,177.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Jarboe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $1,242,002.16.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. 301,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,175. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -46.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Recommended Stories

