Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Cowen

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,068,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,559,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41. Paramount Global has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $42.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.



