Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Cowen

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,068,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,559,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41. Paramount Global has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $42.17.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

