Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.54 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and $5.54 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00036200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.