Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $9.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several research firms have commented on PAYA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Paya Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.88 million, a PE ratio of 241.08 and a beta of -0.06. Paya has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Articles

