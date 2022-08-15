Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Short Interest Update

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 221,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.86. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $83.48 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.