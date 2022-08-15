People s United Financial Inc. Buys 53,808 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.