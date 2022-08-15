People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

NYSE WM opened at $171.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $172.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

