People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,921 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after buying an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.39 and a 200-day moving average of $196.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

