People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,794 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,711,000 after purchasing an additional 210,988 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,147,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,418,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $75.20 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

