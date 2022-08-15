People s United Financial Inc. Sells 47,194 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,194 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,604,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,653,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,433,000. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,731,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,749,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFIV opened at $30.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

