People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,662 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,066,000 after acquiring an additional 255,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $152.24 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $145.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

