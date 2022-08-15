Petrofac (LON:PFC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

PFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:PFC opened at GBX 118.30 ($1.43) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £616.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.46).

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,978.60 ($6,015.71).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

