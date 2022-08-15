Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Trading Down 13.4%

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating) traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 26,359,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 49,263,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Petropavlovsk Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.51 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.

Further Reading

