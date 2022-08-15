Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame Sells 6,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.71, for a total value of C$76,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,753.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.94. The company had a trading volume of 736,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,441. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.69.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

