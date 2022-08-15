Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,083,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 349,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,205,676. The firm has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

