Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $37.84 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $37.84 million and approximately $298,911.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,026.74 or 1.00002239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00047362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00025680 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

