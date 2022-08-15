Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

PM stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

