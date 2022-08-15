Pi Financial Trims Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Target Price to C$1.50

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Pi Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.80 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Tantalus Systems alerts:

Tantalus Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

GRID opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. Tantalus Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.