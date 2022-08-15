Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $96.69 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19.

