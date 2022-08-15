Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PPSI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 249,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.