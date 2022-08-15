Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Shares of PPSI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 249,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.06.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
