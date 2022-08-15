Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $167,633.84 and $1.09 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00127994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.