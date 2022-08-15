Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Pluristem Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of PSTI opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
