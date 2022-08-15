Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Pluristem Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PSTI opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Institutional Trading of Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 85,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

