Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of PSTV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 68,445,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,972. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

