Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of PSTV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 68,445,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,972. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.