Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Tops $1.06

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00004455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $212,606.77 and approximately $887.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013903 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
