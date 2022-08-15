PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CAO Sells $317,083.95 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $317,083.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 240,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,298. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.09.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Several research firms have recently commented on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,036 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 710,396 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $11,702,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,994,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,844,000.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.