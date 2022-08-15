Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Primerica Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE PRI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.15. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.29.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.
Primerica Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Primerica
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
Further Reading
