Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Primerica Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PRI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.15. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

