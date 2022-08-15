Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. NIKE comprises 1.3% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.22. 94,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.
NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
