Proton Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Proton has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $59.41 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,809,604,177 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

