ProximaX (XPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $116,983.00

ProximaX (XPX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ProximaX has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $7.79 million and $116,983.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

