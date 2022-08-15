Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Landstar System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.10. 3,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,699. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

