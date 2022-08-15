Rational Advisors LLC Buys 126,243 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 745.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,243 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,418 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after buying an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 120,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

