Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 104,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $430.28. 156,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,953. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.85.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

