Rational Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Snap-on by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.16. 1,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

