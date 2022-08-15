Rational Advisors LLC Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $22,198,000. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 10,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $109.62. 367,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,341. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.02.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.