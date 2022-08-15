RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €615.00 ($627.55) and last traded at €618.00 ($630.61). Approximately 5,766 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €620.00 ($632.65).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of €607.95 and a 200-day moving average of €619.38.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

