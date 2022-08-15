Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $284,487.88 and $17,308.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.16 or 0.07927247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00171567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00252435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00678779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00569481 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005459 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

