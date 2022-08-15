Raymond James Trims Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Target Price to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KMMPF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

