RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 396,600 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 1.8 %

RICK stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,592. The firm has a market cap of $646.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth $4,298,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4,658.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

