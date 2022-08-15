Renasant Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Renasant has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 155,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,290. Renasant has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,838,000 after acquiring an additional 149,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Renasant by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Renasant by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 62,943 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.