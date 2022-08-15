Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Waste Connections (WCN)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/9/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $154.00.
- 8/5/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – Waste Connections was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 8/4/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Waste Connections was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 6/22/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE WCN traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,955. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.