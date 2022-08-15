Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Waste Connections (WCN)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $154.00.

8/5/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Waste Connections was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/4/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Waste Connections was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

6/22/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,955. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

