Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 15th (ADM, AKU, CBWTF, FLTR, HLN, MKTAY, MWE, RYI, SMT, UPGS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 15th:
Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) target price on the stock.
Akumin (TSE:AKU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities. The firm currently has a C$6.75 price target on the stock.
Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a £138 ($166.75) target price on the stock.
Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £138.20 ($166.99) target price on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.
UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
