Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 15th (ADM, AKU, CBWTF, FLTR, HLN, MKTAY, MWE, RYI, SMT, UPGS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 15th:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) target price on the stock.

Get Admiral Group plc alerts:

Akumin (TSE:AKU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities. The firm currently has a C$6.75 price target on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a £138 ($166.75) target price on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £138.20 ($166.99) target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.