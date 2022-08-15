Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 15th (ADM, AKU, CBWTF, FLTR, HLN, MKTAY, MWE, RYI, SMT, UPGS)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 15th:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) target price on the stock.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities. The firm currently has a C$6.75 price target on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a £138 ($166.75) target price on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £138.20 ($166.99) target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

